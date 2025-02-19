Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts green bikini top, sporty headband for pilates
Landry Kiffin continues to crush her pilates classes and her workout fits.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss Rebels football coach Lane Kiffin was a bright spot all football season with her fire looks like her polka-dot cocktail dress, and her low-cut top in a Mississippi jacket while standing next to dad.
With football season over, the Ole Miss sophomore Landry has focused on her passion and became a pilates instructor at the Mississippi-based studio Power Movement. Dad joined her for a class where she crushed him with a shoestring top revealing her abs, and she even had brother Knox, 17, as a special guest.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley dazzles in sparkly backless top
In her latest TikTok video, Landry slayed a green bikini top and a sporty headband for a sizzling look.
RELATED: Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin hints at recruiting son Knox for Rebels
That’s quite the fit.
Mom Layla Kiffin and Knox are both moving to be in Oxford, Mississippi, with Landry and Lane after the parents reconciled after divorcing back in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. Maybe mom will be joining some classes as well?
While football season is a ways off, Landry continues to crush fits and flaunt those abs like her latest green bikini stunner.
