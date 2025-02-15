Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley dazzles in sparkly backless top
While Ole Miss Rebels head football coach Lane Kiffin and his oldest daughter Landry Kiffin get a lot of the headlines — especially with Landry’s amazing fits — his youngest daughter Presley Kiffin is also impressing.
Landry, 20, goes to school at Ole Miss and was a bright spot for dad and the team all season with her game-day looks like her polka-dot Rebels cocktail dress, and her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top. She also shared some heartfelt moments with dad on the field like after the big win over the Georgia Bulldogs.
Presley, 18, meanwhile, lives with mom and brother Knox, 17, and is a senior at Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California. She’s headed to play volleyball next year for the USC Trojans, where she has already wowed showing off her full uniform. She was also seen at games this season rooting for dad, and was there for his 4-years of sobriety celebration where she upstaged the family in her Daisy Dukes on a private plane.
On Valentine’s Day, Presley stunned in a sparkly backless dress in a photo with boyfriend and high school basketball star Owen Verna.
Presley also posted her own ode to Owen.
Mom Layla Kiffin and dad have reconciled after being divorced in 2016 after 12 years of marriage. While Presley is off to USC, Layla and Knox are headed to be with Lane in Mississippi.
Presley certainly can hold her own in the Kiffin family, and will no doubt make headlines while at USC.
