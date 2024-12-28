Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry recalls baller NYC trip in revealing sparkly furry fit
Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry Kiffin had a December for the ages with her 20th birthday celebration that extended into an epic New York City shopping spree trip.
While the Ole Miss Rebels coach was off because the team barely missed the College Football Playoff, Landry, who is a sophomore at the school, celebrated with dad and mom Layla Kiffin in some sassy fits, and then flew to New York with the family including sister Presley Kiffin, 18, where she slayed the city by shopping for an insane amount of clothes.
Landry and the family then headed to Southern California for Christmas where she sizzled in some pajamas and a green beanie while also getting cozy on the couch in another fit with Presley. While dad just headed back to coach the team for the Gator Bowl on January 1, Landry took time to recall her baller trip with a sparkly, low-cut furry fit in the rain.
That’s definitely an eye-popping look from the coach’s daughter.
Landry has been a bright spot for dad and Ole Miss all season with her fits like her custom Ole Miss jacket and low-cut top, and her polka dot dress on game day.
While Landry had and epic 2024 — and an incredible birthday — she will no doubt continue to bring the fire in 2025.
