Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks sparkly spaghetti-string top while singing
Unlike dad’s Ole Miss Rebels team, Landry Kiffin has been consistently on fire all season with her fit game.
The 19-year-old daughter of the football head coach has been a bright spot for the team with looks like her game day low-cut black top during a loss, and her low-cut polka-dot Ole Miss dress.
The Ole Miss sophomore, who was the reason dad stayed to coach the team, has also given him some elite gifts like this cake for his 100th win, and this hilarious “little girl” coffee mug.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin shares stunning bikini top look for friend’s birthday post
For Thanksgiving, Landry gave everyone a gift in her spaghetti-strap black top with her mystery friend while singing to the Milli Vanilli song, “Blame It On The Rain” on her TikTok.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin has touching family moment with kids Presley, Knox before Florida loss
That song never looked so good being lip synced to.
The 1989 song has made a huge comeback after it was featured in the Season 2 of the Netflix hit Monster about Lyle and Erik Menendez.
Ole Miss plays again on Friday in the Egg Bowl at home vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Landry’s game day fit will be tough to top this Milli Vanilli look.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss