Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry rocks sparkly spaghetti-string top while singing

The Ole Miss coach’s Rebels daughter has fun on Thanksgiving to a Milli Vanilli song while crushing another fit.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Unlike dad’s Ole Miss Rebels team, Landry Kiffin has been consistently on fire all season with her fit game.

The 19-year-old daughter of the football head coach has been a bright spot for the team with looks like her game day low-cut black top during a loss, and her low-cut polka-dot Ole Miss dress.

The Ole Miss sophomore, who was the reason dad stayed to coach the team, has also given him some elite gifts like this cake for his 100th win, and this hilarious “little girl” coffee mug.

For Thanksgiving, Landry gave everyone a gift in her spaghetti-strap black top with her mystery friend while singing to the Milli Vanilli song, “Blame It On The Rain” on her TikTok.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

That song never looked so good being lip synced to.

The 1989 song has made a huge comeback after it was featured in the Season 2 of the Netflix hit Monster about Lyle and Erik Menendez.

Ole Miss plays again on Friday in the Egg Bowl at home vs the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Landry’s game day fit will be tough to top this Milli Vanilli look.

