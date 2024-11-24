Landry Kiffin shares stunning bikini top look for friend’s birthday post
Landry Kiffin continues to win with her social media posts while dad’s Ole Miss Rebels team falters.
The 19-year-old Ole Miss sophomore daughter of Lane Kiffin has been a bright spot all season with her game day fits like her polka-dot minidress, and her fire-red miniskirt. She even shared a heartwarming hug with dad after a big win.
On Saturday, while the Rebels fell to the Florida Gators in front of Landry’s siblings Presley and Knox, Landry won the day with a black low-cut top post drop on game day.
RELATED: Landry Kiffin’s touching message to dad Lane after big Ole Miss win
On Sunday, she also got an NFL-worthy win in a birthday wishes post for her bestie where she showed off many looks, but the winner was Landry’s red bikini top look.
Touchdown, Rebels!
Landry and her friend, Kenzie Cregg, have been besties since “Day 1,” according to her post.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s surprising reaction to daughter Presley choosing USC
They’ve been seen together at Ole Miss games like this incredible blue Rebels fit Landry wore.
Despite the team losing three games this season, Landry has been dad’s No. 1 supporter all along. She even made sure he had a sweet special gift for his 100th win. After all, she’s a main reason he stayed to coach at the school.
While the team didn’t get it done this weekend, Landry’s posts were clearly winners.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Shredded: ESPN’s Molly Qerim flexes black minishorts while slaying workout
Not easy NIL-ing: Livvy Dunne shows workout toll in makeup-free selfie in locker room
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits