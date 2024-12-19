Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry sizzles in revealing fit, unreal fur coat in NYC
Landry Kiffin’s birthday just got even more epic with her latest fit drop.
The now 20-year-old daughter of Ole Miss Rebels coach Lane Kiffin has been living it up for her big month of December where shehe slayed a super low-cut fit on her birthday, and then wore a sassy fit with mom Layla where the mother-daughter duo upstaged dad.
Landry has been a bright sport for the Ole Miss football all season with her school pride selfies, and her custom Rebels jacket and low-cut look while hanging with dad.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Presley wows in her USC volleyball uniform
While the team missed the College Football Playoff and had to settle for the Gator Bowl on January 1, dad was able to take his daughter to New York City to continue her birthday festivities where she had an epic shopping spree that dad had to zing her on social media over. Landry took to TikTok for a video with her friends while wearing an unreal sparkly revealing fit and next-level fur coat that was likely part of that epic shopping day.
It looks like there was some rain in New York with the umbrellas, but it wasn’t cold enough for her to not have some skin showing.
Landry is clearly enjoying her birthday on dad’s dime right before the holidays hit.
