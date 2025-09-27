The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry alters LSU Whit Weeks betrayal fit for Ole Miss dad pic

The Rebels head coach and his Ole Miss daughter share a moment before the big game despite Landry rocking a custom fit for her boyfriend earlier.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks across the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the game against the LSU Tigers.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin walks across the field at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium prior to the game against the LSU Tigers. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Landry Kiffin not only hard launched her relationship with LSU Tigers star linebacker Whit Weeks the week he is playing her dad Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels team, but she betrayed dad and her school with her custom Weeks LSU fit before the game. She’d make a quick alteration, however, as seen in a new photo with dad on the field before kickoff.

Landry, 20, is the oldest daughter of Lane and mom Layla Kiffin and is dad’s No. 1 fan at the school — she’s even the reason he stayed to coach at Ole Miss after the Auburn Tigers came calling in 2022.

She’s also a game-day fit hit like her white-out look for the home opener, and her Rebels-black shorts and shirt for last week’s game.

Earlier in the week, Landry posted this picture with Weeks.

Landry Kiffin and Whit Weeks
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

Lane insisted his daughter’s loyalties were all with Ole Miss despite her post the week of the game.

Then she dropped this look first on her TikTok on Saturday.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

And then that custom Weeks minidress that looked out of place with her Ole Miss friends.

Landry Kiffin
Landry Kiffin/Instagram

She’d then pose with dad on the Vaught Hemingway Stadium field before No. 13 Ole Miss takes on No. 4 LSU in Oxford, Mississippi. In the picture, however, you can see she removed the “40” sticker for Weeks from earlier while with dad.

Landry and Lan
Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Lane would also post on his X account:

Win or lose on Saturday, it’s definitely an interesting day in the Kiffin household.

Landry and Lane
Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

