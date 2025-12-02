Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla, daughter Landry’s bold fits stun at his LSU presser
The Kiffin family has arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Landry Kiffin and mom Layla Kiffin certainly made a fit statement with Lane Kiffin as the head coach of the LSU Tigers.
Coach Kiffin decided to leave the Ole Miss Rebels program he’s been leading for the past six seasons, and where daughter Landry has been since 2022. In fact, she was the reason he stayed to coach when Auburn came calling that year.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry takes shot at angry Ole Miss fans as dad greeted at LSU
This past year, Lane’s reconciled wife Layla and son Knox came from Southern California to join him in Oxford, Mississippi, while daughter Presley Kiffin went off to college as a USC Trojans volleyball player.
Wife and son settled in nicely with Layla crushing Ole Miss game-day fits along with Landry like their all-white side-by-side stunners for the season opener, and then Layla’s head-turning all-denim look in Oklahoma. Knox took over as the starting quarterback and almost led the Oxford High Chargers to the Mississippi State championship game.
While it was a messy divorce in Oxford — even Lane said the last 48 hours “have sucked” as he was introduced at LSU — his family was there on Monday for his big day. Layla and Landry certainly stood out in the first family photo there as well like they always do.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin's famous Ole Miss dog Juice hotly debated if he's going to LSU too
Does this mean Landry is transferring?
The 20-year-old daughter of the now LSU coach is likely joining dad and her mom and brother. She’s also dating the star linebacker Whit Weeks — something that caused a stir during the season.
She’s also been throwing out all kinds of signs lately like rocking LSU gear at games instead of dad and Ole Miss ones, and showing up at a booster club meeting. Even her good deed at a children’s hospital was a sign.
It now looks like one big happy LSU Tigers family now. Look out for the Kiffin girls next season in Death Valley.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla stuns in denim-top Ole Miss fit amid LSU drama
Dynamic duo: Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia stun side-by-side in black and silver
Tear jerker: Notre Dame QB CJ Carr opens up about little brother’s tragic death
Internet scandal: Paige Spiranac cheating accusations, crying meltdown rock golf world
Plus won: Livvy Dunne shows off black stunner for Paul Skenes’ Cy Young Award bash