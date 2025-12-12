Lane Kiffin's daughter Landry reveals birthday outfit for Whit Weeks' surprise gift

Landry Kiffin is celebrating her big 21st birthday. Her LSU Tigers star boyfriend Whit Weeks gave her an awesome surprise gift while she crushed her fit, of course.

The daughter of the new LSU coach has been in the spotlight a lot this year with not only her dad’s decision to leave the Ole Miss Rebels — where she was in college — but for hard launching her relationship with Weeks the week he played Ole Miss. Also, for her head-turning LSU fits like her white-tiger one at Alabama while missing dad’s games.

Landry Kiffin (right) | Landry Kiffin/Instagram

RELATED: Lane Kiffin's wife Layla wears eye-catching furry white fit on NYC trip without him

After she wore a bold fit with mom Layla Kiffin at Lane’s introductory press conference in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Landry jetted off with Weeks for a baller NYC trip that included a hot-tub selfie, and a stunning fancy red dress for a romantic and expensive day out.

With her big birthday week here, Landry posted the surprise Weeks thought up for her on her TikTok.

She first showed off getting her makeup ready while rocking a white tank top.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shows off LSU gold workout fit on baller NYC trip

And then crushed the final all-white fit.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

She then revealed he planned a sushi omakase surprise at home with a sushi chef.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

The food looked amazing, too. Here’s a sample of the “10 out of 10” meal Landry and Weeks had.

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Landry Kiffin/TikTok

Well done, Whit. Looks like a good time.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Yikes: Landry Kiffin’s bf Whit Weeks shows zero class after Lane leaves for LSU

Queen Ann: Drake Maye’s wife Ann Michael causes stir in workout fit selfie

First hot take: Ex-ESPN star explains why Molly Qerim got dumped by ‘First Take’

Stoppin’ traffic: Megan Thee Stallion’s NBA WAG leather fit has entire OKC arena staring