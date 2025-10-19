Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla upstages Landry in Ole Miss perfection despite Georgia loss
Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels fell short at the Georgia Bulldogs in a monster top 10 matchup. His wife Layla Kiffin and daughter Landry Kiffin at least had winning fit days.
For three quarters it looked like No. 5 Ole Miss was going to go to Athens, Georgia, and defeat No. 9 Georgia, but the Bulldogs prevailed, 43-35.
Lane’s family was there to support him including reconciled wife Layla, oldest daughter Landry who skipped the Ole Miss game last week in favor of her LSU Tigers linebacker boyfriend’s game, and son Knox, who won an incredible high school game himself the night before as the quarterback.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks ripped jeans posing with son Knox at HS football game
Landry is always a game-day hit with her fits like her all-white look at the home opener, and her altered betrayal dress for the big win over her boyfriend’s team.
Mom is, too, rocking matching denim fits with Lane last week, and then crushing her elite Rebels boots look at Georgia.
Landry and Layla would pose together before the loss, having their own winning moment on the day.
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shares Ole Miss blue-dress fit for Georgia showdown
Unfortunately, those stunning fits weren’t the lucky ones this Saturday. You also got to hand it to Layla for upstaging her daughter’s game-day look in those Ole Miss color cowboy boots.
The will have another chance to shine next weekend at the Oklahoma Sooners. No doubt Layla and Landry will.
