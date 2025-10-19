The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla upstages Landry in Ole Miss perfection despite Georgia loss

The Rebels may have lost to the Bulldogs in a top 10 matchup, but the coach’s wife and daughter both rocked their fits.

Matt Ryan

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium.
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts during the second half of the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels fell short at the Georgia Bulldogs in a monster top 10 matchup. His wife Layla Kiffin and daughter Landry Kiffin at least had winning fit days.

For three quarters it looked like No. 5 Ole Miss was going to go to Athens, Georgia, and defeat No. 9 Georgia, but the Bulldogs prevailed, 43-35.

Lane’s family was there to support him including reconciled wife Layla, oldest daughter Landry who skipped the Ole Miss game last week in favor of her LSU Tigers linebacker boyfriend’s game, and son Knox, who won an incredible high school game himself the night before as the quarterback.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla rocks ripped jeans posing with son Knox at HS football game

Landry is always a game-day hit with her fits like her all-white look at the home opener, and her altered betrayal dress for the big win over her boyfriend’s team.

Landry and Whit
Landry Kiffin with her boyfriend Whit Weeks / Whit Weeks/Instagram

Mom is, too, rocking matching denim fits with Lane last week, and then crushing her elite Rebels boots look at Georgia.

Landry and Layla would pose together before the loss, having their own winning moment on the day.

RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shares Ole Miss blue-dress fit for Georgia showdown

Layla (middle) and Landry (right)
Layla (middle) and Landry (right) / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Unfortunately, those stunning fits weren’t the lucky ones this Saturday. You also got to hand it to Layla for upstaging her daughter’s game-day look in those Ole Miss color cowboy boots.

The will have another chance to shine next weekend at the Oklahoma Sooners. No doubt Layla and Landry will.

Layla Kiffin (left) next to Landry Kiffin
Layla Kiffin (left) next to Landry Kiffin / Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

New beginnings: Molly Qerim rocks stylish fit in first gig since ESPN departure

Only Philly win: Alec Bohm’s ESPN gf Erin Dolan stuns in Phillies cheerleader fit

Mama knows best: Jaxson Dart’s mom Kara turns heads on Giants sidelines

What’s the deal?: Jayden Daniels, JuJu relationship question answered finally

Grown up: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia’s all-black fit has Ciara exclaim 2 words

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion