Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shares Ole Miss blue-dress fit for Georgia showdown
Landry Kiffin skipped dad’s Ole Miss Rebels game last weekend to watch her boyfriend Whit Weeks and the LSU Tigers play. She’s not missing the big game for Ole Miss at the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, and of course showcased a stunning fit beforehand.
The 20-year-old daughter of the Ole Miss head coach is also a student at the college. She caused a stir when she hard launched her relationship with the All-SEC linebacker Weeks the week his team played at OIe Miss. Landry would create waves when she also donned a custom LSU Weeks dress for the game, but would alter it before kickoff and was seen dancing and hugging dad after the big Mississippi win.
Last week, even Lane got emotional seeing her on TV in the LSU stands.
With Weeks out for LSU’s game against Vanderbilt, there’s no conflict of interest at all — she’s all Ole Miss today. Landry dropped her “gameday with my best friends” polka-dot Rebels dress on TikTok.
No. 4 Ole Miss can take a big step towards solidifying its playoff standing with a win at No. 9 Georgia.
Landry’s loyalties are all with the Rebels this Saturday.
