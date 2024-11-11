Kristin Juszczyk’s ab-flexing holiday selfie threat to 49ers husband Kyle
Kristin Juszczyk and her stunning fit designs will be missed at husband Kyle’s San Francisco 49ers games for a few weeks.
The 30-year-old Kristin is becoming very popular with her fashion work. While this started as a hobby for her to show support to her husband at games, it’s quickly turned into a full-time gig. Her client list includes Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Livvy Dunne (check out this leggy miniskirt stunner), Olivia Culpo, Taylor Lautner, among others.
She also knows how to rock a fit herself like this ab-bearing sleeveless 49ers design, and this hard-to-miss sheer crop top look.
Unfortunately, we won’t get to see her as much because of a big work trip. She did, however, make sure to leave Kyle some “love notes” before she left, saying “It’s called romance.”
And made sure he missed her with this ab-slaying fit in a mirror selfie.
But, since she’s missing Thanksgiving dinner with the family, she also left him a threatening note.
“Save me Thanksgiving dinner OR ELSE!!!”
Yea, he better leave her all the yummy Thanksgiving leftovers. After seeing what Kristin can do with those scissors making all those fits, Kyle better be careful and do exactly what she says.
