Liv Morgan stuns in all-black, miniskirt Royal Rumble fit

WWE superstar Liv Morgan pulled up to the Royal Rumble in a stunning fit that had fans on social media buzzing.

WWE women’s world champion Liv Morgan shows her champion belt in Indianapolis.
WWE women's world champion Liv Morgan shows her champion belt in Indianapolis.

It is a big night for WWE Universe with the Royal Rumble going down at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday night.

The night will feature a Undispited WWE Championship match and the men's and women's 30-person Royal Rumble matches.

The women kicked off the main card and there was immediately a major pop from the crowd as Liv Morgan was the second wrestler to enter the ring.

Liv Morgan had social media buzzing with stunning fit for the match.

Liv Morgan WWE Royal Rumble
Screenshot via Peacock

Morgan has appeared in seven women's Royal Rumble matches, but has yet to secure a win. In 2024, she was the last participant to enter the ring before getting eliminated by eventual winner Bayley.

It was her second consecutive year finishing as the runner-up.

Also taking place on the main card is a ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship -- where the Undisputed and Winged Eagle title belts will be suspended above the ring -- and a WWE Tag Team championship match between #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), along with the 30-man Royal Rumble main event.

