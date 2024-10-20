Livvy Dunne posts makeup-free video stunner in bed
Livvy Dunne has gone makeup-free before, but not like this.
We’ve seen the viral LSU gymnast in many different ways like her catching sun rays in a bikini without her makeup on, and sporting a new a glasses look with her abs-revealing fit, and a cozy private plane sweatshirt fit flex. But we haven’t seen her in bed with all her natural beauty shining like this.
Until now. In her latest TikTok video the 22-year-old Dunne shows off another makeup-free stunner in bed while on vacation with Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes in Florida.
She looks relaxed and having fun. Dunne works hard and deserves time off from her busy gymnast and influencer life.
She’s also been seen at an epic OMG LSU game with Skenes last week, but there’s nothing like getting away and hitting the beach. Skenes is also on his MLB offseason after a sensational 11-3 season and 1.96 ERA with the Pirates.
Dunne will return to practice as the fifth-year senior tries to help the Lady Tigers win back-to-back national championships. The schedule was just released with December 16 being the first event of the 2025 season.
Until then, Dunne should enjoy her vacation with her boyfriend whether it’s with or without makeup.
