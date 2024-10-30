Paul Skenes is ace nurse taking care of sick gf Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne just got back to practice, but has come down with an illness. Fortunately, boyfriend Paul Skenes was there to be her ace nurse.
Dunne was seen earlier this week with her LSU Lady Tigers teammates “busy” at practice after she showed off a ridiculous gymnastic move, and even did some back handsprings in a drugstore for an odd Jake Paul men’s product ad.
The Pittsburgh Pirates star pitcher Skenes is in his offseason and has been with his girlfriend since she turned 22 in a skimpy nightie, and went on a jet-setting vacation to Florida where Dunne showed off her bikini, and he had fun doing gymnastics of his own only to be mocked.
Luckily, he was also there when she got sick, and as a good boyfriend he took care of his girlfriend in a very guy-like way.
Maybe it was the cold tub that got her sick?
Is Skenes watching the World Series? Or maybe an LSU football game? Or maybe Dancing with the Stars? He’s also got the offseason beard starting to grow.
Whatever he’s doing he’s still a good boyfriend. The couple have been dating since last year when Dunne “stalked” Skenes while he pitched for LSU.
Hopefully Dunne is well soon and back to her influencing ways — and also practicing to defend the Lady Tigers’ national championship.
