Livvy Dunne almost unrecognizable in wild blue wig flexing toned legs
Livvy Dunne can celebrate as an LSU graduate, and wear whatever she wants.
The fifth-year senior gymnast finished her undergraduate course work and got to walk the stage with a degree. She also crushed her cap and gown glam look, and showed off her white-hot jaw-dropping minidress that was underneath the whole time.
The 22-year-old Dunne completed her undergraduate studies in interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes LSU graduation in white fit stunner with almost perfect GPA
She also received an elite graduation gift from boyfriend Paul Skenes.
It was an epic day for Dunne, and she celebrated with a blue wig where she looked unrecognizable and a pink miniskirt and shoes where she flexed her toned legs.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets flirty in bedroom wearing cozy pajamas fit
Whatever look Dunne is going for, she makes it work. In fact, she makes anything look good — even her hipster fit she recently posted while posing with Skenes.
While Dunne is celebrating on Thursday and then enjoying her Christmas break, LSU Gymnastics returns to action on January 3 where they will unveil their national championship banner. Dunne may be a graduate, but she is still eligible to compete for the Lady Tigers this season.
For now, Dunne should enjoy her graduation in blue hair and some Wizard of Oz Glinda-looking pink shoes.
