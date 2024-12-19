Livvy Dunne graduates from LSU with cap and gown glam photo
It’s been an amazing year for Livvy Dunne, and now she capped it off by graduating from LSU.
The fifth-year senior gymnastics star and influencer has completed her undergraduate degree interdisciplinary studies with a focus in leadership, sociology, and communications.
Before graduating, Dunne had her final showcase event in front of the Lady Tigers fans where she had a nearly flawless floor routine, then crushed the balance beam with this unique angle, and of course slayed her various backstage locker room selfies.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays LSU leotard in return to mat for final gymnastics season
Dunne has come a long way since her freshman year to now, and has built an incredible brand empire of $4.2 million per year with ads like her latest skincare one where she was in a bathrobe and towel.
Now, she’s a graduate along with her teammate Alyona Shchennikova. LSU Gymnastics recognized the two and showed them in their cap and gowns.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU Gymnastics team in ‘squad’ Christmas photo
Dunne will of course still compete for the Lady Tigers this season starting January 3 where she will try and help the school defend its first-ever national championship.
There’s no indication yet if Dunne will further her studies with a graduate program.
Congratulations to Livvy Dunne and Alyona Shchennikova on their graduation.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Trophy worthy: Travis Hunter’s fiancée Leanna Lenee jaw-dropping Heisman-win fit
Speaking of: 3 surprising facts about Hunter’s fiancée Leanna besides Lil Wayne
New Miss Queen: Lane Kiffin crushed by daughter Landry, his ex-wife in sassy fits
Speaking of…: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry flaunts extremely low-cut bday stunner
Stealth NFL WAG: 49ers QB Brock Purdy’s wife Jenna rocks jeans fit in rare photos