Livvy Dunne is all smiles in hipster fit selfie with Paul Skenes lurking behind her
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes have pretty much been inseparable since his Pittsburgh Pirates season ended.
Outside of an epic Thanksgiving week where Dunne, 22, returned home to New Jersey where she went make-up free and “cooked” up a leather miniskirt in the kitchen, the two athletes have been seen everywhere together, including the night Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year award and Dunne upstaged him with her fire red dress.
The LSU gymnast and Skenes also recently had a date night in New Orleans where the 22-year-old pitcher gave her the most epic stare at the table.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays in tiny shorts for sizzling morning bedroom selfie
Back in Baton Rouge while Dunne gears up for the gymnastics season and school finals, she wore a new look with a hipster vibe while Skenes lurked behind her.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne drops glam LSU gymnastics selfies from two years ago
Besides preparing for finals with her nerdy fits, Dunne and the Lady Tigers have a showcase event on Monday, December 16, for the fans with meet and greets and autographs. She’s also practicing hard like this crazy flip maneuver with serious air to help LSU defend its first-ever gymnastics national championship,
Skenes and Dunne have been dating since 2023 when she “stalked” him at an LSU baseball game.
What look will Skenes and Dunne give us next? No doubt more are on the way.
