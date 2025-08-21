Livvy Dunne's fire-red dress slays Pirates WAGs hang without Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne has been enjoying the WAG lifestyle and traveling all over lately. She’s also made some good friends along the way with the other Pittsburgh Pirates WAGs.
The 22-year-old Dunne has been busy since retiring after her five-year career as an LSU gymnast, but her influencer ways have continued. She’s also the girlfriend of Pirates ace Paul Skenes, whom she’s dated since they both went to LSU in 2023.
We’ve seen Dunne at the MLB All-Star Game in a stunning backless blue dress, and then in places for road games like Colorado where she wore some Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains. She even had a bikini pool day in Pittsburgh with the other WAG friends she’s made.
Speaking of those ladies, Dunne posted new pictures for a girls-only hang while back in Pittsburgh where her fire-red dress was certainly a head-turning look in a non-Pirates color like the others.
It was a lucky red dress, too, as the team won 2-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays.
When she’s not in Pittsburgh or traveling with Skenes for games, Dunne has been seen enjoying her “future home” on the beach in Florida, and then Skenes and her just got an apartment in New York City not too far where she’s from in New Jersey.
Dunne certainly knows how to stand out whether it’s with other WAGs or just at a lake hanging out.
