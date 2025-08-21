The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne's fire-red dress slays Pirates WAGs hang without Paul Skenes

The girlfriend of the Pittsburgh ace certainly stands out in a non-Pirates color.

Matt Ryan

LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
LSU former gymnast Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been enjoying the WAG lifestyle and traveling all over lately. She’s also made some good friends along the way with the other Pittsburgh Pirates WAGs.

The 22-year-old Dunne has been busy since retiring after her five-year career as an LSU gymnast, but her influencer ways have continued. She’s also the girlfriend of Pirates ace Paul Skenes, whom she’s dated since they both went to LSU in 2023.

We’ve seen Dunne at the MLB All-Star Game in a stunning backless blue dress, and then in places for road games like Colorado where she wore some Daisy Dukes in the Rocky Mountains. She even had a bikini pool day in Pittsburgh with the other WAG friends she’s made.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Skenes and Dunne enjoy the All-Star Home Run Derby together. / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Speaking of those ladies, Dunne posted new pictures for a girls-only hang while back in Pittsburgh where her fire-red dress was certainly a head-turning look in a non-Pirates color like the others.

Livvy Dunne (right)
Livvy Dunne (right) / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It was a lucky red dress, too, as the team won 2-1 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

When she’s not in Pittsburgh or traveling with Skenes for games, Dunne has been seen enjoying her “future home” on the beach in Florida, and then Skenes and her just got an apartment in New York City not too far where she’s from in New Jersey.

Dunne certainly knows how to stand out whether it’s with other WAGs or just at a lake hanging out.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

