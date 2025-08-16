The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne shows off former LSU gymnastics ‘tricks’ on lake rocking bikini

The former collegiate gymnast shows off her moves while on the water.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is enjoying her summer rocking more bikinis, but this time she did so at a lake while showing off her old gymnastics skills.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast and girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has had quite the last few months since retiring from college athletics. She’s shown off her poses in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the cover, then stunned in a blue backless dress on the red carpet of the MLB All-Star Game, and showed off a “red, white, & freckled” bikini while in the Hamptons, and crushed some Daisy Dukes while in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.

This time she hit up Lake Oconee in Georgia with sister Julz Dunne and friends.

RELATED: Paul Skenes WAG Livvy Dunne has 3-word Taylor Swift praise for her NFL joke

Julz Dunne and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She of course had her own bikini shot as well:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during New Jersey club duo dance

She’s been missing her gymnastics days, though, reminiscing lately with a double backflip. She got to put her former skills to the test, though, while at the lake where she was “fulla tricks.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

And then out on the water:

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It looks like she’s having a great time while Skenes and the Pirates took on the Chicago Cubs on the road.

She also got some time in posing on the boat, saying “the summer I turned into a lake girl.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

