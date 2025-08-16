Livvy Dunne shows off former LSU gymnastics ‘tricks’ on lake rocking bikini
Livvy Dunne is enjoying her summer rocking more bikinis, but this time she did so at a lake while showing off her old gymnastics skills.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast and girlfriend of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has had quite the last few months since retiring from college athletics. She’s shown off her poses in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the cover, then stunned in a blue backless dress on the red carpet of the MLB All-Star Game, and showed off a “red, white, & freckled” bikini while in the Hamptons, and crushed some Daisy Dukes while in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado.
This time she hit up Lake Oconee in Georgia with sister Julz Dunne and friends.
She of course had her own bikini shot as well:
She’s been missing her gymnastics days, though, reminiscing lately with a double backflip. She got to put her former skills to the test, though, while at the lake where she was “fulla tricks.”
And then out on the water:
It looks like she’s having a great time while Skenes and the Pirates took on the Chicago Cubs on the road.
She also got some time in posing on the boat, saying “the summer I turned into a lake girl.”
