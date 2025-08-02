Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes on Paul Skenes road trip in perfect Rocky Mountains fit
Livvy Dunne took a trip to the Rocky Mountains where she dropped a head-turning look from Colorado.
We are used to seeing Dunne at the beach lately where she wowed in a “red, whited & freckled” bikini from the Hamptons, and then showed off her sun spots in a close-up.
The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast and influencer has traveled all over for her Sports Illustatred Swimsuit cover shoot, and then jetted off to Atlanta, Georgia, for boyfriend Paul Skenes’ All-Star game where she sizzled in a backless blue dress on the red carpet, and recently hit up Los Angeles, California, where she was not only on the Malibu beach, but flaunting her pink pajamas from the hotel.
Now, she hit up Breckenridge, Colorado, with Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates in town to take on the Colorado Rockies where she posted she was “in da mountains.”
She first showed off her jacket look from high up in the mountains.
And then busted out the Daisy Dukes and went barefoot like she was back at the beach.
It looks like she was having an amazing time on her latest road trip flex.
