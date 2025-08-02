The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne rocks Daisy Dukes on Paul Skenes road trip in perfect Rocky Mountains fit

The influencer and former LSU gymnast hits “da mountains” during the Pirates trip to Colorado.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne took a trip to the Rocky Mountains where she dropped a head-turning look from Colorado.

We are used to seeing Dunne at the beach lately where she wowed in a “red, whited & freckled” bikini from the Hamptons, and then showed off her sun spots in a close-up.

The 22-year-old former LSU gymnast and influencer has traveled all over for her Sports Illustatred Swimsuit cover shoot, and then jetted off to Atlanta, Georgia, for boyfriend Paul Skenes’ All-Star game where she sizzled in a backless blue dress on the red carpet, and recently hit up Los Angeles, California, where she was not only on the Malibu beach, but flaunting her pink pajamas from the hotel.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Skenes and Dunne on for at the Home Run Derby / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Now, she hit up Breckenridge, Colorado, with Skenes and the Pittsburgh Pirates in town to take on the Colorado Rockies where she posted she was “in da mountains.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

She first showed off her jacket look from high up in the mountains.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

And then busted out the Daisy Dukes and went barefoot like she was back at the beach.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It looks like she was having an amazing time on her latest road trip flex.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

