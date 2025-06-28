Livvy Dunne shows off stunning view of ‘future home’ while rocking bikini
Livvy Dunne has been all over the place lately, but she has a new place she’s calling her “future home.”
The 22-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast has had a crazy few months since her fifth and final season with the Lady Tigers came to an end including crushing an “officially retired” dress for a night out with her teammates.
We’ve seen her doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks while in competing pink dresses with sister Julz Dunne and mom Kat Dunne crushing both of them with her fit. She’s also done Sports Illustrated Swimsuit events for her cover shoot like the red carpet in New York with Jordan Chiles by her side, and dropping the full splits in her bikini in Miami.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne pays bonkers price for boyfriend’s Paul Skenes rare rookie card
She’s also been supporting boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes at his baseball games, and rooting on the LSU Tigers — with lots of of Jell-O shots — and an insane Skenes LSU-Pirates combo jersey as they won the College World Series.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stands out in stunning black dress for NYC night out with sister, models
Now, she’s in Florida where she had previously been seen house hunting in Jensen Beach. She showed off a view of her “future home” on Snapchat.
She’d also share the bikini selfie on the beach with the face freckles out.
Dunne is certainly living a baller lifestyle and has a future baller house to share with Skenes.
