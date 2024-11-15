Livvy Dunne flaunts all-black LSU leotard in locker room mirror selfie
Social media and LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne loves to give her fans on social media a behind-the-scenes look at her everyday life.
It often includes her various trips from team retreats to overseas in Paris for the Olympics, but she also gives everyone a peek at new looks for the Tigers gymnastics team.
This week, Livvy dropped a new locker room mirror selfie showing off a LSU leotard.
MORE: Livvy Dunne shares rare offer for MLB fan who finds Paul Skenes relic
The leo is all-black with a script yellow text reading "Tigers" across the chest.
Sometimes it is best to keep things simple and sweet.
Livvy is preparing for her final season at LSU where the Tigers will look to repeat as national champions.
The Tigers finished off an incredible season earlier this year with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam.
LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
