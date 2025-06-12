Livvy Dunne shows off crazy double-backflip maneuver missing LSU Gymnastics
It’s been less than two months since Livvy Dunne’s career with LSU Gymnastics came to an end, but she’s already missing it while posting a video of herself doing a crazy double-backflip move in the gym.
The 22-year-old’s fifth and final season came to an end when LSU wasn’t able to advance in the NCAA Championships and defend its crown. She also spent the final two months sidelined with a painful knee injury. She still enjoyed her time with her teammates and flexing her final leotard one last time, as well as crushing an “officially retired” dress for a night out with the girls.
Since then, she’s been plenty busy doing “Riders Up” at the Kentucky Oaks horse race while in a competing pink dress with sister Julz, doing a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot and runway show where she did the splits in her bikini, buying some new real estate in a big city, and traveling all over to see boyfriend Paul Skenes pitch for the Pittsburgh Pirates like their current road trip to Chicago where she dropped a sizzling black fit.
As busy as she is, she admitted “I miss summer practices” in her latest TikTok video. She also wrote on it, “say I don’t miss gymnastics but i hate a liar” and then showed a video of her doing her super flip.
This is a video of Dunne when she was on the team as she’s in Chicago as show above, but it’s cool to see the footage.
Dunne may be missing gymnastics, but she’s certainly winning at life without it and still utilizing her skills.
