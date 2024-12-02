Livvy Dunne has naughty fit in NYC after wholesome home visit
Livvy Dunne is headed back to Louisiana after an epic week back home in New Jersey. Before she took off, she hit up New York City for a night of fun where she once again slayed a jaw-dropping fit.
The viral LSU gymnast and and influencer rocked her hometown like a hurricane all week with her girl next door vibe selfie, and her makeup-free bedroom look, and the black miniskirt she “cooked” up while in the kitchen.
Livvy and her sister Julz Dunne glammed up and went out in “The Big Apple” for what looked like an epic time together where Livvy once again slayed another all-black look. This one heated up the chilly NYC night with Livvy in a black miniskirt and stockings combo with white knee-high socks and black boots.
Yea, there’s no coat needed there cause she’s sizzling like the sun.
Livvy reluctantly went to the airport after and threw a “tantrum” on TikTok having to go back to school for finals.
The 22 year old will also head back to practice to help the Lady Tigers try and defend their first-ever national championship.
Livvy certainly had an epic trip and many fit winners to add to her resume.
