Livvy Dunne drops makeup-free selfie home in New Jersey with sister Julz
Livvy Dunne is taking a break from all her glam fits and ridiculous training maneuvers for LSU gymnastics to be back home with family in New Jersey for Thanksgiving week.
Dunne has had a crazy past couple of weeks hanging with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates Rookie of the Year Paul Skenes where she upstaged him not only once with her miniskirt and cowboy boots fit that lit the ESPN College GameDay set on fire, and not twice when she had the perfect NFL look at the Pittsburgh Steelers game, but three times when her firetruck-red dress outshined his big award moment.
The 22-year-old LSU gymnast and influencer has also been training super hard to help the Lady Tigers defend its first-ever national championship where she’s been seen lately doing crazy “stretch” maneuvers while on the balance beam and getting some insane air on a flip maneuver.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes sweet LSU leotard in locker room selfie
With school off, she headed back to be with family in New Jersey where she posted in a stunning makeup-free selfie and with older sister Julz Dunne.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's jersey banger unintentionally trolls LSU football
She’s clearly enjoying family time and just being a 22 year old who’s off of college for the week.
Could it be at the baller beach house the millionaire NIL influencer bought her mom for her birthday? Quite possibly as Julz’s location was set the Belmar on the coast and she posted photos at the beach.
Sports and work is all great, but family is what it’s all about and it’s good to see Dunne taking the time in her busy life for that.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Oh dear: Cameron Brink betrays Stanford with USC cheer still stunning courtside
Star is born: Cowboys cheerleaders Netflix star Sophy Laufer flaunts nightie turning 21
Racy darling: Danica Patrick fires up red leather fit for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix
NFL queen: Gracie Hunt slays all-white low-cut top, miniskirt combo for Chiefs game
Playoff be damned: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry slays low-cut top despite Ole Miss loss