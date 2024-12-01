Livvy Dunne throws airport ‘tantrum’ over going back to school
Livvy Dunne’s epic week back home for Thanksgiving break has ended and she’s headed back to school at LSU — reluctantly.
The viral gymnast and influencer had quite the time back home in New Jersey with sister Julz Dunne and without boyfriend Paul Skenes for the first time in a long time. While there, she posed for a makeup-free selfie, as well as another one with a girl next door vibe. She even “cooked” up a fantastic black miniskirt fit while making a dish in the kitchen.
After all that, she hit New York City in some knee-high boots and a leather coat before heading to the airport to catch a flight back to Baton Rouge, Louisiana. While at the airport, Livvy posted a TikTok video throwing a tantrum over having to go back to school for three weeks. She commented on it, “Finals week has me like 😫,” then posted herself with a pouty face and slamming down her arm in anger.
People who went to or are in college can relate. Those three weeks before winter break and having to take finals right before really are “the worst” as the video says.
Livvy also has to return to practice for the Lady Tigers as she is training to help the team defend its first-ever national championship. She can at least take out her anger there with her brutal workouts.
