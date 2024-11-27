Livvy Dunne gets insane air on crazy gymnastics flip maneuver in tiny shorts
Livvy Dunne has wowed us all year with her amazing fits and different looks. Now, the fifth-year LSU senior is doing the same with her gymnastics moves.
The 22-year-old largely makes her name as an NIL influencer like with her odd Jake Paul “W” brand ads, and her swanky bootylicious pink athleisure brand fit.
Dunne is also dating Pittsburgh Pirates National League Rookie of Year and upstaging him with her fits like on ESPN College GameDay where she lit the set on fire in her miniskirt and cowboy boots, and her perfect Pittsburgh Steelers game day fit, and a firetruck-red dress while Skenes was getting his ROY honor.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slyly burns buddy Jake Paul with Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders praise
Inside the gym, Dunne is trying to help the Lady Tigers defend the school’s first-ever national gymnastics championship and she’s proving she’s more than just a pretty face and a fit queen with her whirling dervish moves and her insane “stretch” routine on a balance beam. In her latest post from practice, Dunne is shown doing a running flip routine where she gets some insane air.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's jersey banger unintentionally trolls LSU football
Wow. She even stuck the landing.
If she performs like that, Dunne and teammates like Olympian Aleah Finnegan will win a second straight title and can flex some more icy rings.
