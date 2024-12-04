Livvy Dunne gets cozy in shoestring tank by her Christmas tree
Livvy Dunne is giving fans an early Christmas gift with a holiday ad where she rocked another stunning fit.
The fifth-year LSU gymnastics senior just returned to Louisiana to finish finals and practice before Christmas break after an epic trip home to New Jersey where she slayed a bedroom girl next door vibe selfie, and “cooked” up a jaw-dropping miniskirt look in the kitchen.
When she’s not crushing crazy twirls or getting serious air on a flip in tiny shorts, she’s still building her NIL brand empire. One of those companies she’s an ambassador for is Vuori, a luxury athleisure brand where she’s already shown looks like this pink bootylicious fit. In an Instagram ad for the company, Dunne got cozy by her Christmas tree trying on different fits. One is a fire colorful deep pink shoestring tank top look.
That’s a winning look and easy to see why the brand is using her. And it’s a more natural fit than her odd drugstore gymnastics routine for Jake Paul’s “W” brand.
When she’s not doing ads, Dunne is training to help the Lady Tigers defend its first-ever national championship.
If she performs as good as she looks in this ad, a second national title could be in store.
