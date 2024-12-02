The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne posts sad face, makeup-free selfie having to return to LSU

The viral Lady Tigers gymnast and influencer had an epic week off before heading back to school.

Matt Ryan

Gymnast Livvy Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal.
Gymnast Livvy Dunne (LSU) during the 2024 NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Championships Semifinal. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne really didn’t want to return to school at LSU after an epic week off back home in New Jersey.

The fifth-year gymnastics senior crushed Thanksgiving week in fits like her girl next door vibe look, and “cooked” up a miniskirt stunner in the kitchen. She even hit up New York City for a night out with sister Julz Dunne where Livvy wore a naughty black miniskirt, stockings, knee-high white socks, and black boots for a bad girl look.

The 22-year-old threw a “tantrum” in the airport having to return to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the next three weeks, which includes taking finals. She also posted a sad face, makeup-free selfie to show her displeasure.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Now compare this to her glammed-up, fun look while in NYC.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

RELATED: Livvy Dunne gets insane air on crazy gymnastics flip maneuver in tiny shorts

She sure looks good natural or not. Boyfriend Paul Skenes is a lucky man.

Dunne is also headed back to practice her gymnastics to help the Lady Tigers defend the school’s first-ever national championship. The team has a gymnastics showcase to prepare for on December 16 with a fanfest and autographs.

While Livvy is sad to be going back and has to deal with the difficulties of being an actual student, she certainly has a lot to look forward to.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner

All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie

Kiss the cook: Livvy Dunne ‘cooks’ in incredible black miniskirt in kitchen

Ahhh: Steph Curry posts adorable Thanksgiving photos with new baby Cai

New Miss Queen: Landry Kiffin wows next to dad Lane in low-cut top after Ole Miss win 

Published |Modified
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Fashion