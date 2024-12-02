Livvy Dunne posts sad face, makeup-free selfie having to return to LSU
Livvy Dunne really didn’t want to return to school at LSU after an epic week off back home in New Jersey.
The fifth-year gymnastics senior crushed Thanksgiving week in fits like her girl next door vibe look, and “cooked” up a miniskirt stunner in the kitchen. She even hit up New York City for a night out with sister Julz Dunne where Livvy wore a naughty black miniskirt, stockings, knee-high white socks, and black boots for a bad girl look.
The 22-year-old threw a “tantrum” in the airport having to return to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the next three weeks, which includes taking finals. She also posted a sad face, makeup-free selfie to show her displeasure.
Now compare this to her glammed-up, fun look while in NYC.
She sure looks good natural or not. Boyfriend Paul Skenes is a lucky man.
Dunne is also headed back to practice her gymnastics to help the Lady Tigers defend the school’s first-ever national championship. The team has a gymnastics showcase to prepare for on December 16 with a fanfest and autographs.
While Livvy is sad to be going back and has to deal with the difficulties of being an actual student, she certainly has a lot to look forward to.
