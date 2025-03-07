Livvy Dunne slays final home LSU leotard despite injury with sleeveless stunner
A bad knee wasn’t keep Livvy Dunne from slaying one last home leotard selfie for LSU on Friday night.
The 22-year-old gymnast announced on Thursday in a heartbroken message that she couldn’t compete on senior night for the No. 2 Lady Tigers vs. the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs due to an fracture of her patella. On Friday, she was still with her team and took one last senior photo with a brace on her left knee from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays ripped Daisy Dukes with camouflage hoodie in outdoor adventure
Dunne has crushed her leotard selfies all season long like her sparkly one in the win over the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners despite no competing, and her purple and black one for a road trip to face the Alabama Crimson Tide, and an all-black one with three words of inspiration on it, and her sequin one while posing with fellow senior Haleigh Bryant.
For the final time in her fifth and last season, here’s Dunne’s pre-meet leotard selfie slay.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne wears sheer white T-shirt posing in bed with once uncool fashion brand
And what a slay it was.
The defending national champions still have the SEC Championships and what they hope is a second title in the NCAAs. While there is no official statement if Dunne’s whole season is finished, this will be the last time she’s in front of the LSU home crowd.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court