The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne slays final home LSU leotard despite injury with sleeveless stunner

The Lady Tigers gymnast couldn’t compete on senior night, but that wasn’t stopping her from crushing one last home leotard selfie.

Matt Ryan

LSU’s Livvy Dunne competes on the floor during NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics action between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU’s Livvy Dunne competes on the floor during NCAA, College League, USA Gymnastics action between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A bad knee wasn’t keep Livvy Dunne from slaying one last home leotard selfie for LSU on Friday night.

The 22-year-old gymnast announced on Thursday in a heartbroken message that she couldn’t compete on senior night for the No. 2 Lady Tigers vs. the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs due to an fracture of her patella. On Friday, she was still with her team and took one last senior photo with a brace on her left knee from the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays ripped Daisy Dukes with camouflage hoodie in outdoor adventure

Livvy Dunne celebrates with teammates during a dual meet between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers.
Dunne will still cheer on her teammates on Friday. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Dunne has crushed her leotard selfies all season long like her sparkly one in the win over the No. 1 Oklahoma Sooners despite no competing, and her purple and black one for a road trip to face the Alabama Crimson Tide, and an all-black one with three words of inspiration on it, and her sequin one while posing with fellow senior Haleigh Bryant.

For the final time in her fifth and last season, here’s Dunne’s pre-meet leotard selfie slay.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne wears sheer white T-shirt posing in bed with once uncool fashion brand

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

And what a slay it was.

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne is introduced to the crowd before a meet against Florida at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center i
Dunne will be introduced in front of the LSU crowd for the last time. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The defending national champions still have the SEC Championships and what they hope is a second title in the NCAAs. While there is no official statement if Dunne’s whole season is finished, this will be the last time she’s in front of the LSU home crowd.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel

Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie

LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong

Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse

Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion