Livvy Dunne gets ‘hawt’ in sauna in tank top, minishorts sweat session

The viral LSU gymnast gets her sweat on in a fire fit as she continues to rehab from injury.

Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnasics.
Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnasics. / IMAGO / Newscom World

Livvy Dunne may not have competed the last month, but she’s keeping her body right for when she can, sharing a sizzling picture of herself getting her sweat on in the sauna.

While the 22-year-old fifth-year LSU gymnast has been rehabbing soreness in her knee, the promising start to her season with a crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener and epic double backflip move noe seem like a distant memory.

The injury hasn’t stopped her from dropping viral videos and fits, however, like her at-home insane gymnastics pose, and her sheer white T-shirt pose in bed, and her unreal low-cut Mardi Gras dress.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne in a different Mardi Gras fit / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

While she’s on top of her influencer game, Dunne got some “massage time” in while wearing a shoestring top, and now hit the sauna where she said, “it’s getting hawt.”

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Dunne posed for a “hawt” selfie with her short shorts and tank top on.

The defending national champion Lady Tigers are back at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, on Friday night in a crucial SEC matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. It remains to be seen if Dunne can compete or will just be cheering on her teammates and slaying selfies.

LSU gymnastics stars Livvy Dunne and Haleigh Bryant
Livvy Dunne / Snapchat

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

