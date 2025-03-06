Livvy Dunne gets ‘hawt’ in sauna in tank top, minishorts sweat session
Livvy Dunne may not have competed the last month, but she’s keeping her body right for when she can, sharing a sizzling picture of herself getting her sweat on in the sauna.
While the 22-year-old fifth-year LSU gymnast has been rehabbing soreness in her knee, the promising start to her season with a crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener and epic double backflip move noe seem like a distant memory.
The injury hasn’t stopped her from dropping viral videos and fits, however, like her at-home insane gymnastics pose, and her sheer white T-shirt pose in bed, and her unreal low-cut Mardi Gras dress.
While she’s on top of her influencer game, Dunne got some “massage time” in while wearing a shoestring top, and now hit the sauna where she said, “it’s getting hawt.”
Dunne posed for a “hawt” selfie with her short shorts and tank top on.
The defending national champion Lady Tigers are back at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Lousiana, on Friday night in a crucial SEC matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs. It remains to be seen if Dunne can compete or will just be cheering on her teammates and slaying selfies.
