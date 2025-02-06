Livvy Dunne shares sneak peek at daring uneven bar routine at Instrasquad Day
NIL superstar Livvy Dunne and the No. 3 LSU gymnastics team are gearing up for another meet this week, facing off against the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum on Friday, February 7.
Of course, with a meet on the horizon, that meant one thing: Intrasquad Day.
The official LSU Gymnastics Instagram account shared highlights from the day with all of the Tigers stars going through their routines with the uneven bars up first.
Livvy has performed on uneven bars once during her super senior season. That came at the Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad in Oklahoma City where she scored a 9.725.
This week, she shared video from the runthrough which showed off her daring dismount from the bars.
And she stuck the landing.
It has to be terrifying defying gravity, but Livvy makes it look easy.
Last season, the Tigers finished off their incredible year with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
Now sitting at No. 3 in the nation and with a chance to take down another ranked squad, LSU is still going strong. The meet will take place at 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPNU.
