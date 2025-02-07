Livvy Dunne somehow slays LSU 5-hour bus ride fit in ab-flexing crop top, sweats
Livvy Dunne made sure she was comfortable for LSU’s five-hour bus ride from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, for the No. 3 Lady Tigers Friday road matchup with the No. 14 Crimson Tide. She still manage to wow with her look on the trip.
The viral gymnast and influencer has been an integral part of the defending national champs team this season with her crucial score on the floor, and her epic double backflip that boyfriend Paul Skenes perfectly captured. She even teased a daring uneven bar routine during Wednesday’s Intersquad Day.
The last time LSU hit the road they were shocked by the Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC away opener. They hope this time around will be different.
What’s certainly not different is Dunne crushing her looks on the bus and having fun with her teammates. The last time we saw Livvy on the road she was in the purple Tigers fit and sunglasses while on a plane. For the long trip to Bama, she showed off a casual look with an ab-bearing crop top and LSU pants that’s underneath that jacket.
She did manage to throw on the jacket, but still crushed in a pre-ride selfie with bestie and “travel buddy” Haleigh Bryant.
And one with Ashley Cowan.
At least Dunne was comfortable and enjoying her final season with her teammates by making social media memories for the long ride.
