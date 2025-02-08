LSU’s Livvy Dunne gets ultimate shout out from Alabama fan in candid selfie
Livvy Dunne and No. 3 LSU picked up their first road win in the SEC with a victory over the No. 14 Alabama Crimson Tide on Friday night.
After taking a five-hour bus ride on Thursday where Dunne, 22, showed off her causal sweats and crop top, the team arrived to a two-word Lady Tigers cheer post from Dunne.
Dunne then slayed her purple and black leotard selfie before the meet started and before the squad went out and took care of business.
After the meet, Dunne stuck around to make some fans’ night including this epic shout out from an Alabama fan who wrote, “Came for the Tide Stayed for the goat.”
Dunne also posed with other fans, showing the true class act she is.
So cool. Remember, LSU and Alabama are bitter rivals. Seeing Livvy take the time to pose with all those Bama fans is special.
This isn’t the first time she’s shown how classy she is either. After losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks two weeks ago, Dunne stuck around and had special moments with the fans.
While Dunne will be back in New Orleans for the Super Bowl this weekend, she and the defending national champions will start prepare next week to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a huge Valentine’s Day showdown from Baton Rouge on Friday, February 14. When or lose, no doubt Dunne will show pure class.
