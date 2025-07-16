The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne takes Paul Skenes to her NYC happy place flexing white bikini

The influencer and the Pittsburgh Pirates ace jet off for “some R&R” after the All-Star Game.

Matt Ryan

National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
National League pitcher Paul Skenes (30) of the Pittsburgh Pirates and social media influencer Livvy Dunne pose for a photo on the red carpet before the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes stole the show in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but needed some time for just themselves afterward.

The former LSU gymnast and current influencer has been quite busy since finishing her fifth and final season as a Lady Tiger. We’ve seen her crushing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, and rocking a competing pink dress for the Kentucky Oaks with sister Julz Dunne, and walking the red carpet in a stunning look with Jordan Chiles, and traveling all over for Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Dodgers WAG have blonde-off side-by-side at All-Star Game

On Monday for the Home Run Derby, Dunne turned heads in a Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots fit. She then upstaged Skenes on the red carpet on Tuesday in her backless blue dress, and then changed to enjoy the game.

Livvy Dunn
Social media star Livvy Dunne watches the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

Skenes would start for the National League and go one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. The N.L. would win, 7-6, in the first-ever swing off.

After the game, the couple who has been flexing their private jet trips, jetted off to the Hamptons — a spot Dunne was just at for the Fourth of July where she flexed a baller house and “red, white & freckled” bikini poses. She took to Instagram Stories to post “some R&R” from Montauk.

RELATED: Skenes rescues Livvy Dunne's wardrobe mishap on MLB All-Star Game red carpet

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

And of course, a bikini shot in her white winner.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

It looks like they are enjoying their time together. Will he be putting a ring on it soon like she hinted?

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Paul Skenes/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Relationships