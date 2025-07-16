Livvy Dunne takes Paul Skenes to her NYC happy place flexing white bikini
Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes stole the show in Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, but needed some time for just themselves afterward.
The former LSU gymnast and current influencer has been quite busy since finishing her fifth and final season as a Lady Tiger. We’ve seen her crushing her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit poses, and rocking a competing pink dress for the Kentucky Oaks with sister Julz Dunne, and walking the red carpet in a stunning look with Jordan Chiles, and traveling all over for Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Dodgers WAG have blonde-off side-by-side at All-Star Game
On Monday for the Home Run Derby, Dunne turned heads in a Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots fit. She then upstaged Skenes on the red carpet on Tuesday in her backless blue dress, and then changed to enjoy the game.
Skenes would start for the National League and go one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. The N.L. would win, 7-6, in the first-ever swing off.
After the game, the couple who has been flexing their private jet trips, jetted off to the Hamptons — a spot Dunne was just at for the Fourth of July where she flexed a baller house and “red, white & freckled” bikini poses. She took to Instagram Stories to post “some R&R” from Montauk.
RELATED: Skenes rescues Livvy Dunne's wardrobe mishap on MLB All-Star Game red carpet
And of course, a bikini shot in her white winner.
It looks like they are enjoying their time together. Will he be putting a ring on it soon like she hinted?
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail
No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different
Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout
USWNT star gaga: Ben Shelton’s gf Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’