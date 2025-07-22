Livvy Dunne flaunts pink pajamas in hotel bedroom selfie jetsetting cross-country
Livvy Dunne didn’t make the ESPYs this year, but she’s in Los Angeles now where she made sure to let everyone know with some pajamas selfies.
The influencer and former LSU gymnast has been all over the place since finishing her five-year collegiate career and marking the end with a stunning “officially retired” dress.
We’ve seen her rocking her bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on the runway in Miami, and having fun with Jell-O shots at the College World Series, and traveling to Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games including last week’s All-Star Game in Atlanta where she sizzled on the red carpet in a backless dress.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, Dodgers WAG Chelsea Freeman have blonde-off at All-Star Game
After jetting off to the Hamptons where she flexed her private jet and baller lifestyle with Skenes, Livvy hit up LA with sister Julz Dunne.
RELATED: Paul Skenes rescues Livvy Dunne's wardrobe mishap on All-Star Game red carpet
Then from her West Hollywood hotel room, she dropped her pink pajamas with the shorts.
Livvy is in town “filming something cool” as she mentioned on her Snapchat. It’s unclear what that is yet, but no doubt she’ll post soon.
She certainly made her presence known with her pajamas fit, and her “hi” to LA.
