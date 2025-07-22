The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne flaunts pink pajamas in hotel bedroom selfie jetsetting cross-country

The influencer and former LSU gymnast is in Cali filming “something cool.”

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne didn’t make the ESPYs this year, but she’s in Los Angeles now where she made sure to let everyone know with some pajamas selfies.

The influencer and former LSU gymnast has been all over the place since finishing her five-year collegiate career and marking the end with a stunning “officially retired” dress.

We’ve seen her rocking her bikini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on the runway in Miami, and having fun with Jell-O shots at the College World Series, and traveling to Paul Skenes’ Pittsburgh Pirates games including last week’s All-Star Game in Atlanta where she sizzled on the red carpet in a backless dress.

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne
Skenes and Dunne on for the Home Run Derby / Livvy Dunne/Instagram

After jetting off to the Hamptons where she flexed her private jet and baller lifestyle with Skenes, Livvy hit up LA with sister Julz Dunne.

Julz and Livvy
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Then from her West Hollywood hotel room, she dropped her pink pajamas with the shorts.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Livvy is in town “filming something cool” as she mentioned on her Snapchat. It’s unclear what that is yet, but no doubt she’ll post soon.

She certainly made her presence known with her pajamas fit, and her “hi” to LA.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Snapchat

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

