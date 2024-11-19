Livvy Dunne’s fire truck-red dress needs extinguisher in glam selfie
Livvy Dunne is on fire lately with her looks like her latest fire truck-red dress.
The fifth-year LSU gymnast senior has even upstaged her Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend Paul Skenes a lot lately. The couple was on ESPN’s College GameDay where the 22-year-old Dunne lit the set on fire with her denim miniskirt and cowboy boots. They then took a private jet with their giant dog Rioux to Pittsburgh where once again Dunne was the center of attention with the perfect Steelers fit.
On Monday night, when Skenes won the National League Rookie of the Year award, Dunne was beside him and her excited reaction and her fire-red dress outshined him once again.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s sick Steelers jacket fit she didn’t wear for big Ravens game
Dunne took a moment during the night to take a mirror selfie from the bathroom while wearing her breathtaking dress all glammed up.
That’s why she clearly won the night.
RELATED: LSU commit Hezly Rivera flexes new luxury whip during driving lessons
Dunne and Skenes have been together since 2023 when he pitched for LSU and she “stalked” him after a game.
Now, she’s preparing to help LSU defend its first-ever national championship in gymnastics with her whirling dervish twirls and insane “stretch” moves on the balance beam.
When Dunne isn’t training, she’s busy looking fabulous during any moment.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Super fans: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara stuns with GloRilla after Steelers win
Terrible… not: Livvy Dunne’s perfect Steelers fit outshines bf Paul Skenes at game
Oopsie: Britney Mahomes’ penalty-worthy playground fail with her kids
Hook ‘em: Loreal Sarkisian rocks leather and lace ‘game plan’ fit for Longhorns
Disappearing act: ESPN’s Molly Qerim’s fit goes missing in UFC 309 busy backdrop