Livvy Dunne's sister Julz rocks amazing snow queen selfie in surprising LSU snow
Livvy Dunne may be the queen of social media for LSU, but her sister Julz Dunne was queen of the Louisiana snow in her latest fit.
While the 22-year-old Livvy has been crushing the competition in her fifth year with the Lady Tigers Gymnastics team like last Friday’s crucial score on the floor in the SEC opener vs. Florida, her 23-year-old sister Julz has gone viral for her stunning fits at Livvy’s meets. She first wore a gold cowgirl look, then followed it up with a purple LSU stunner where she upstaged Livvy’s team photo.
Julz, who graduated from LSU last year herself, helps run Livvy’s social media empire that thankfully includes TikTok and her 8 million followers again. On her own Instagram account with 50K followers, Julz showed off a rare Baton Rouge blizzard with a snow queen vibe to her look.
The city where the LSU campus is got hammered with snow on Tuesday as Julz showed off.
Livvy wasn’t featured in any of the photos, but fully expect some snowy fun coming from her accounts at some point.
The defending champion Lady Tigers travel next to face the Arkansas Razorbacks on Friday. Will Julz be there in another fire look? Stay tuned.
