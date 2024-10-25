Livvy Dunne's secret to successful Paul Skenes relationship
Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes and LSU gymnastics star Livvy Dunne are the new "it" couple in sports, with the two LSU national champions thriving in their respective fields.
Skenes, the No. 1 overall pick of the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft, was named an MLB All-Star during his rookie season.
Livvy, meanwhile, is the top female NIL earner in the NCAA and is collecting brand deals like Infinity Stones. Livvy has more than 5.3 million followers on Instagram and 8 million on TikTok.
But how do two world-famous athletes make things work?
Livvy recently shared the secret to her and Skenes' successful relationship during an interview with People. According to Livvy, their differences are what make them work.
“I feel like we’re like yin and yang," she said. “I love doing social media and I enjoy being in the spotlight. He doesn’t even have social media on his phone. He doesn’t like social media at all. We’re just very opposite and I feel like it really works.”
Livvy also credits Skenes for making her a better athlete, because he is not afraid to hold her accountable and keep her focused.
“I think that we play off of one another and make each other better,” she said. “Paul definitely holds me accountable, which I really appreciate. Sometimes it’s hard to find it within yourself to do things.
“I feel like his work ethic is something I’ve never seen before. It’s very cool to hear his advice for me, and I feel like that made me a better athlete last year.”
Now that Skenes' rookie season is in the books, it's time for Livvy to take center stage.
She announced over the summer that she is returning to LSU as a fifth-year senior and will enjoy her final year of college eligibility as the Tigers look to repeat as national champions.
Earlier this year, the Tigers finished off an incredible season with Aleah Finnegan lifting LSU to its first-ever NCAA Championship in gymnastics. Finnegan clinched the title with a nearly perfect 9.95 on the beam. LSU's final rotation earned a score of 49.7625, the highest mark in program history and an NCAA Championship record.
