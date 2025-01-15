Livvy Dunne shares adorable trio hug with LSU gymnastics star teammates
Livvy Dunne has a close bond with her LSU Lady Tigers teammates and is now a star on the squad on meet days as well.
Dunne, 22, has been part of the national champions for five years now and is performing at her highest level in her final season. She just had two meets in a row with super-high scores including last weekend’s big quad event where she pulled off an epic double blackflip maneuver on the floor with boyfriend Paul Skenes capturing the perfect view.
She’s had quite the transformation herself from a freshman to five years later as shown by these two photos. With her huge social media following she’s become a star that little adorable girls look up to. Her teammates do as well, even if they literally crushed her in an epic Christmas photo pile-up.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
Two of those teammates are graduate student Haleigh Bryant and senior Aleah Finnegan, who have been around with Dunne through most of her career at LSU. The trio took an adorable hug selfie together before a Tigers basketball game.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training
Dunne and the Bryant, Finnegan trio will be back for a huge SEC showdown with Trinity Thomas and the Florida Gators on Friday, January 17.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend