Livvy Dunne shares makeup-free selfie with bruised-up LSU gymnastics legs

The viral Lady Tigers gymnast enjoys her morning with the most casual T-shirt selfie showing how tough all that tumbling can be on the body.

Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnastics
Livvy Dunne of LSU Gymnastics / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne is off to a tremendous start to the LSU Lady Tigers Gymnastics season, but she’s still got her social media game on lock, too.

The viral 22-year-old gymnast and influencer has shed the “benchwarmer” label this season with two tremendous performances, including last weekend’s quad event epic double backflip maneuver with boyfriend Paul Skenes capturing the perfect angle while she crushed her sparkly leotard that was like 4th of July on her.

Dunne has a massive social media presence as a star on and away from the gym, and took to her 2.3 million Snapchat followers to show off her morning makeup-free look while enjoying her beverage in a causal T-shirt with some bruised-up legs.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram
Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

Dunne definitely got some bruises from all that tumbling and stunning poses on the balance beam it’s easy to see why.

Her fans adore her, too, as evident by the most adorable “cuteness” moment of two little girls watching and mimicking her gymnastics moves.

Dunne and the defending national champion Lady Tigers return to action again on Friday, January 17 for a huge SEC matchup with Trinity Thomas and the Florida Gators where Dunne will put back the glam and fancy leotard for showtime.

