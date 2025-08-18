The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne poses in bathtub at Rose Bowl covered in bubbles for new sponsor

The former LSU gymnast and influencer has a stunning photo shoot on the football field.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne has been quite busy since retiring from LSU Gymnastics. The model and influencer’s latest photo shoot might be her most stunning yet.

The 22-year-old Dunne posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and then has been all over in her own bikinis like her “red, white & freckled” look at the Hamptons, and her recent gymnastics poses while on a lake doing “tricks.”

She’s also been traveling with her Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend Paul Skenes to his games where she crushed some Daisy Dukes while in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, and then had a Pittsburgh pool day with other team WAGs.

RELATED: Paul Skenes WAG Livvy Dunne has 3-word Taylor Swift praise for her NFL joke

Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunn
Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne at the All-Star Game. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

She had gone to LA for a special project she hadn’t yet revealed, but on Monday she dropped these photos of her in a bath full of bubbles in the middle of Rose Bowl Stadium — the home of UCLA Bruins football and the bowl game.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during New Jersey club duo dance

She said, “I can explain…. @fanaticssportsbook” so obviously is a promo for football season, but it’s all about the pictures itself.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen her do something crazy for a brand like her drugstore gymnastics for Jake Paul’s “W” products.

No matter how many games the Bruins lose on that field this season, it’s already a win at the Rose Bowl with Dunne’s latest photo shoot.

Rose Bow
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

