Livvy Dunne poses in bathtub at Rose Bowl covered in bubbles for new sponsor
Livvy Dunne has been quite busy since retiring from LSU Gymnastics. The model and influencer’s latest photo shoot might be her most stunning yet.
The 22-year-old Dunne posed for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and then has been all over in her own bikinis like her “red, white & freckled” look at the Hamptons, and her recent gymnastics poses while on a lake doing “tricks.”
She’s also been traveling with her Pittsburgh Pirates ace boyfriend Paul Skenes to his games where she crushed some Daisy Dukes while in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado, and then had a Pittsburgh pool day with other team WAGs.
RELATED: Paul Skenes WAG Livvy Dunne has 3-word Taylor Swift praise for her NFL joke
She had gone to LA for a special project she hadn’t yet revealed, but on Monday she dropped these photos of her in a bath full of bubbles in the middle of Rose Bowl Stadium — the home of UCLA Bruins football and the bowl game.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne turns heads in miniskirt fit during New Jersey club duo dance
She said, “I can explain…. @fanaticssportsbook” so obviously is a promo for football season, but it’s all about the pictures itself.
It’s not the first time we’ve seen her do something crazy for a brand like her drugstore gymnastics for Jake Paul’s “W” products.
No matter how many games the Bruins lose on that field this season, it’s already a win at the Rose Bowl with Dunne’s latest photo shoot.
