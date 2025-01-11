The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne strikes stunning pose on beam during LSU podium training

The LSU gymnastics team is gearing up for the highly-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad, and flexed their muscles during podium training.

Josh Sanchez

LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne competes on the balance beam.
LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne competes on the balance beam. / IMAGO / Newscom World

It is a big weekend for Livvy Dunne and the No. 2-ranked LSU gymnastics team.

On Saturday afternoon, Livvy and the Tigers hit the mats highly-anticipated Sprouts Farmers Market Collegiate Quad meet which will also feature No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 4 Utah, and No. 6 Cal.

The quad takes place at the Paycome Center in Oklahoma City.

Ahead of Saturday's event, the LSU gymnastics Instagram account shared several photos from podium training on Friday afternoon. During podium training, Livvy Dunne strikes a powerful pose on the balance beam.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, LSU gymnastics
LSU gymnastics/Instagram

Olivia Dunne, Livvy Dunne, LSU gymnastic
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The photos also featured Sierra Ballard and Konnor McClain, along with other Tigers teammates, but there was another gymnast who really caught everyone's eye.

Fifth-year senior Haleigh Bryant, who suffered a strained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) while hitting the vault during LSU's December 16 exhibition, was spotted in the photos which indicates she could potentially be set to make her highly-anticipated return.

If Bryant is able to go, it will be a huge boost to team morale and give the loaded LSU team another weapon in the rotation.

Livvy Dunne, Olivia Dunne, Haleigh Bryant, LSU gymnastics
IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the team's season-opener against Iowa State, they claimed a 197.300 to 194.100 win.

Livvy and LSU compete in Session 2 of the meet, which begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on ABC. Session 1, which is already completed with the University of Michigan taking the win, and Session 3 air on the ACC Network.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

