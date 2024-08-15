Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese drop cryptic comments in LSU's "The Money Game"
LSU Tiger women athletes dominate social media and have built NIL and brand empires, most notably Livvy Dunne, Angel Reese, and Flau’jae Johnson.
Of course as soon as the new trailer dropped for Amazon Prime Video’s new documentary series, “The Money Game,” produced by fellow LSU alum Shaquille O’Neal, fans and media were all over it.
If the show delivers on the drama in the trailer, it certainly looks like all three women open up to the cameras on the scarier side of being that famous.
The action-packed trailer opens up with Dunne, who says about being in the celebrity stratosphere thanks to NIL changing the game, “The more eyes you’ve got on you, the more people are going to try to tear you down.”
It’s also laughable that the show’s producers try to put LSU Heisman Trophy winner and Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels in the same social media stratosphere as these women with his 306k Instagram followers vs. Dunne’s 5.3 million, Reese’s 4 million, or Flau’jae’s 1.9 million. The NFL QB1 also has no significant TikTok presence. Dunne has 8.1 million TikTok followers, Reese 4.1 million, Flau’jae 1.5 million.
Angel Reese and Flau’jae get more candid.
“I get a lot of inappropriate comments,” admits the Chicago Sky rookie and burgeoning fashion icon Reese.
“All the stuff that they say on a daily basis is disgusting,” adds the still-at-school and rapper Flau’jae.
Later on Reese gets choked up and tells the cameras, “I don’t have to tell you guys everything that’s going on in my life.”
It’ll be interesting to see how all of the drama plays out once the “The Money Game” drops Sept. 10, and if Dunne, Reese, and Flau’jae comment on the series in real time.
“I remember saying that I wanted to be done,” LSU gymnast Dunne confides, closing the trailer. “But winning is addicting.”
So too is fame.
