Livvy Dunne wears sheer white T-shirt posing in bed with once uncool fashion brand
Livvy Dunne certainly knows how to perfectly pose for the camera and rock a fit. Her latest one certainly sizzled from the bedroom while she promoted a brand that has made quite the comeback.
The 22-year-old viral LSU gymnast and NIL queen recently went viral as the Grand Marshal of the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans on a crazy float with videos of her playing, and for her jaw-dropping low-cut green gown she wore while tossing beads down to fans.
While hasn’t competed the last month with a sore knee, Dunne took some photos while at home on her bed in a sheer white T-shirt, some tiny booty shorts, and some custom white Crocs with her name on them (scroll through).
RELATED: Livvy Dunne swoons over Paul Skenes in red shoestring tank top set to GloRilla verse
That’s one way to sell some Crocs, which have made quite the comeback and are as popular as ever.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne's mom matches her daughter's 'typical slay' in Mardi Gras purple dress
Crocs is one of many brands Dunne represents including Jake Paul’s “W” where she did odd drugstore gymnastics for one ad and other poses like below.
With 5.4 million followers on Instagram alone and over 13 million across all channels, Dunne is a brand’s dream to help market a product. It doesn’t hurt she’s also dating one of MLB’s biggest rising stars in Paul Skenes, either.
Dunne in custom Crocs and her sizzling bedroom fit is definitely a winning combination.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
No way: Molly Qerim shares throwback photo with famous ex-husband, new ‘FT’ analyst
Smokin’: Livvy Dunne has 2-word cheer for LSU gymnastics Mardi Gras leotards
Ahhh: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife captures adorable moment after NFL combine trip
Sizzling sis: Carson Beck’s Georgia cheerleader sister Kylie slays dance in crop top
QB-won: Josh Allen shares rare emoji emotion for Hailee Steinfeld’s huge honor