Livvy Dunne has sweet one-word tribute to LSU star Haleigh Bryant

The injured Lady Tigers gymnast has a sweet moment with her teammate of five years on senior night, as well as the ultimate praise.

Matt Ryan

LSU’s Haleigh Bryant is awarded the all around award during the awards presentation after the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge woman s gymnastics LSU vs George Washington at the Raising Canes River Center.
LSU’s Haleigh Bryant is awarded the all around award during the awards presentation after the Purple and Gold Podium Challenge woman s gymnastics LSU vs George Washington at the Raising Canes River Center. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Livvy Dunne has been on the LSU gymnastics team for five years. Haleigh Bryant has been on the squad for the same amount of time. The two Lady Tigers are super-close besties, and as their college careers are coming close to an end, Dunne had the ultimate praise for Bryant after senior night.

While Dunne wasn’t able to compete on Friday’s final home meet of her career, she was at least able to root on her teammates and take a senior photo with her brace on, and then slayed her leotard selfie as usual. She also took some with her teammates including a duo shot with Bryant where she said “one last time 🤍.”

Livvy Dunne and Haleigh Bryant
Livvy Dunne and Haleigh Bryant / Haleigh Bryant/Instagram

Bryant had quite the night and finished with an incredible performance on the floor in a record night for the Lady Tigers in a 198.575 score to 197.175 over the Georgia Bulldogs.

Bryant was not only a major reason LSU won a national championship last season, she was the 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion after posting an all-around score of 39.7125 in the NCAA Semifinals.

Dunne had a one-emoji, one-word praise for Bryant that she shared on Instagram: “🐐 4ever.”

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne/Instagram

How sweet.

Bryant would later follow up Livvy’s post with her own heartfelt note.

Haleigh Bryant and Livvy Dunne
Haleigh Bryant/Instagram

While it’s unclear if Dunne will compete again this season, Bryant will try and go for back-to-back individual and team titles and really secure that GOAT status in LSU history.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

