Livvy Dunne has sweet one-word tribute to LSU star Haleigh Bryant
Livvy Dunne has been on the LSU gymnastics team for five years. Haleigh Bryant has been on the squad for the same amount of time. The two Lady Tigers are super-close besties, and as their college careers are coming close to an end, Dunne had the ultimate praise for Bryant after senior night.
While Dunne wasn’t able to compete on Friday’s final home meet of her career, she was at least able to root on her teammates and take a senior photo with her brace on, and then slayed her leotard selfie as usual. She also took some with her teammates including a duo shot with Bryant where she said “one last time 🤍.”
RELATED: ‘Love Island’ heartthrob Rob Rausch upstages Livvy Dunne at her last LSU meet
Bryant had quite the night and finished with an incredible performance on the floor in a record night for the Lady Tigers in a 198.575 score to 197.175 over the Georgia Bulldogs.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne slays ripped Daisy Dukes with camouflage hoodie in outdoor adventure
Bryant was not only a major reason LSU won a national championship last season, she was the 2024 NCAA All-Around Champion after posting an all-around score of 39.7125 in the NCAA Semifinals.
Dunne had a one-emoji, one-word praise for Bryant that she shared on Instagram: “🐐 4ever.”
How sweet.
Bryant would later follow up Livvy’s post with her own heartfelt note.
While it’s unclear if Dunne will compete again this season, Bryant will try and go for back-to-back individual and team titles and really secure that GOAT status in LSU history.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Perfect 10: Jordan Chiles serves iconic dance entrance in Jennifer Hudson show tunnel
Workin’ mom: Brittany Mahomes brings baby Golden in adorable workout selfie
LIV-in it up: Paulina Gretzky rocks Nashville dive bar with DJ at LIV Golf Hong Kong
Giddy up: Gabby Thomas turns heads with Texas cowgirl fit atop a horse
Big $$$: A’ja Wilson net worth: the three-time MVP has earned big bucks off the court