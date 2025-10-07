The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Livvy Dunne, Paul Skenes struggle to put furniture together in new home

The former LSU gymnast shares a very relatable moment as she and her Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star boyfriend try to furnish their house.

Matt Ryan

Livvy Dunne has not one but two new places to decorate with boyfriend Paul Skenes. On Tuesday, she showed off them struggling to put together furniture like most of us.

Now that the season is over for the Pittsburgh Pirates All-Star Skenes, they can settle down a bit in New York and now Florida with new real estate purchases. Besides all her influencer gigs that take her all over, Dunne was traveling to see Skenes play and hanging out with the other Pirates WAGs like their pajama party and their bikini pool day.

The former LSU gymnast Dunne showed off her baller bathroom in her new apartment in NYC after striking out on Babe Ruth’s old one. She still was in need of furniture there, but enjoyed some sushi off the floor.

Skenes also decorated it full of an insane amount of balloons that even had cotton candy in them for Dunne’s 23rd birthday last week.

She then showed off her “dream home”on the beach in Jupiter, Florida, near Tiger Woods’ home. She of course announced she had moved in with a bikini selfie by the pool.

It even has an outdoor shower she shared:

It was time to move in some furniture, and in her case build a bed frame and struggle with Skenes helping in a very relatable scene.

And like most of us, Skenes looked defeated.

The question is: With all that money why didn’t they hire a handyman or use one of those services that builds everything for you? Those types of things can break relationships if you mess up a step way back in the owner’s manual.

At least she didn’t forgot to pack the important stuff for the new house.

