Loreal Sarkisian covers up injury in all-white sleeveless cowgirl football fit
Loreal Sarkisian had a freak accident she covered up perfectly with her latest fit hit.
Loreal, known as the “First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football” for her marriage to head coach Steve Sarkisian, is making a name for herself as a stylist and model in the fashion industry.
She recently wore a vibrant pink and orange fit on game day for the big Texas against Georgia Bulldogs game, and overcame a fashion faux pas on her 39th birthday as well as a mistake with her cowboy hat that turned her all-black look into a big win.
RELATED: Gracie Hunt's sister Ava shares SMU cheerleader fit ahead of Duke football game
This time, Loreal got the hat on correctly and went with an all-white sleeveless cowgirl fit, but with a twist: She had to cover up an injury with a white glove. Loreal says she had a clothing rack collapse on her hand, pinching it and taking off a chunk of skin. She found a white glove to cover up the injury so she could slay her look once again.
Here’s a look at the full outfit with the glove (scroll through).
RELATED: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry shines in low-cut polka dot dress for Ole Miss game
Thankfully, Loreal is fine and pulled off another stunning look. Yea, blood would’ve certainly clashed with that white look.
Besides looking like the baddest cowgirl out there, Loreal was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. She was named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership. Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.
Whether or not the Longhorns win each week, Loreal certainly is.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension
QB1-upper: Ciara’s curvy black dress fit will have hubby Russell Wilson in awe
Random: Livvy Dunne oddly does gymnastics in drugstore for Jake Paul’s brand
How big?: Aerial footage of Jason Kelce’s insane compound in Philly suburbs
+1 mystery: Gracie Hunt posts rare couples photo with ex-college football QB bf
$$$: Draya Michele’s 5-word reaction to bf Jalen Green’s $106M extension