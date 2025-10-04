Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal shares Texas game-day fit hooking Horns from Paris
Loreal Sarkisian couldn’t make it to watch her husband Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns take on the Florida Gators at The Swamp. While she’s in Paris, France, working, she still rocked another game-day fit winner showing her Longhorns pride.
The 39-year-old stylist Loreal is always a hit on game days like her white dress that was a touchdown on the field, and her perfect burnt-orange heels look for the last home game. She always stands out next to her 51-year-old head coach husband as well.
Loreal has also shown off her sense of fashion with a surprising look at Paris Fashion Week while posing with Stella McCartney in a surprising look.
Steve and Loreal have been married since 2020 and reconciled after filing for divorce in 2024. They just had their first child in baby Amays in April, and Loreal recently posted a heart-melting moment with Steve holding his son, and just had this one below of her own.
Away from both of them on Saturday, Loreal made sure to send her Longhorns love back to the States in an all-denim stunner while flashing the Hook ‘em Horns sign.
After facing Florida, it’s onto the Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners. Will Loreal be supporting the team from Dallas at the Cotton Bowl? Stay tuned.
